Yankees' Brooks Kriske: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Kriske was added to the Yankees' 53-man roster Wednesday.

Kriske spent most of the season at Double-A Trenton and had a 2.59 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 64:23 K:BB across 48.2 innings. leading the Yankees to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

