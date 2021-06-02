site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Brooks Kriske: Recalled by Yankees
RotoWire Staff
Jun 2, 2021
Kriske was recalled by the Yankees on Wednesday.
Kriske has been in the minors since mid-April and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 9.1 innings across eight appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He'll now rejoin the major-league bullpen and should serve mainly as a low-leverage reliever.
