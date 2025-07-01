Yankees' Bryan De La Cruz: Joins Yankees in Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De La Cruz has joined the Yankees in Toronto and is expected to replace the injured Trent Grisham (hamstring) on the roster, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
De La Cruz has slashed .250/.329/.421 with seven homers in 43 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the Yankees claimed him off waivers at the beginning of May. The veteran outfielder posted a .453 OPS across 50 plate appearances with Atlanta earlier this season. De La Cruz could see some action versus lefties but will likely operate mostly in a reserve role.
More News
-
Yankees' Bryan De La Cruz: On taxi squad for now•
-
Yankees' Bryan De La Cruz: Claimed by Yankees•
-
Braves' Bryan De La Cruz: Bound for Triple-A•
-
Braves' Bryan De La Cruz: Not starting Sunday•
-
Braves' Bryan De La Cruz: Making first start of 2025•
-
Braves' Bryan De La Cruz: Looks ready for Opening Day•