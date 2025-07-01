Yankees' Bryan De La Cruz: On taxi squad for now
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De La Cruz has been added to the Yankees' taxi squad, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Initial reports suggested that De La Cruz would take Trent Grisham's (hamstring) spot on the active roster, but Grisham is not going on the 10-day injured list at this point. De La Cruz will be with the team on the taxi squad in case a transaction with Grisham is eventually required. The 27-year-old has slashed .250/.329/.421 with seven homers in 43 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
