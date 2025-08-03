De La Cruz was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

De La Cruz will remain with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre moving forward after posting a .251 average with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, 29 runs scored and six stolen bases over 55 games with the team this season. The outfielder struggled to a .191/.240/.213 slash line with Atlanta over 47 at-bats in 16 games in March and April, and he hasn't seen a major-league at-bat since joining the Yankees' organization May 1.