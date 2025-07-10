De La Cruz hasn't appeared in a game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since Sunday due to an oblique injury, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

De La Cruz remains out of the lineup Thursday for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's game against Buffalo, but he hasn't yet been placed on the 7-day injured list. Since the Yankees claimed him off waivers from Atlanta on May 1 and assigned him to Triple-A, De La Cruz has slashed .256/.333/.452 with nine home runs and six steals in 47 games.