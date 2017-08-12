Mitchell is an option to take Masahiro Tanaka's (shoulder) place in the starting rotation, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Mitchell filled in for a spot start earlier this season, allowing one earned run over five innings in a no-decision against the Twins, and would presumably line up to face the Mets in Monday's series opener. Minor-leaguer Luis Cessa, who has made four major-league starts this season, is the other option to take the mound, but the opportunity will likely only consist of two starts either way.