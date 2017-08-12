Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Could join rotation
Mitchell is an option to take Masahiro Tanaka's (shoulder) place in the starting rotation, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Mitchell filled in for a spot start earlier this season, allowing one earned run over five innings in a no-decision against the Twins, and would presumably line up to face the Mets in Monday's series opener. Minor-leaguer Luis Cessa, who has made four major-league starts this season, is the other option to take the mound, but the opportunity will likely only consist of two starts either way.
More News
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Back with the Yankees•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: No-decision in spot start Monday•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Will start Monday•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Serving as 26th man for doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Scratched from Sunday start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...