Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: No-decision in spot start Monday
Mitchell allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings in Monday's no-decision against the Twins.
Mitchell struggled in the fielding department during his first start of the season, allowing a run to score when he failed to catch a routine throw covering first base with two outs in the third, then turning what would have been a routine grounder to shortstop into a single by knocking it down with his bare hand. The 26-year-old right-hander's negative impact in the field was minimized by the rest of New York's defense stepping up, highlighted by an Aaron Judge outfield assist at home plate. Mitchell owns a 4.29 ERA and 12:9 K:BB in 21 innings, and he'll likely move back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after this spot start.
More News
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Will start Monday•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Serving as 26th man for doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Scratched from Sunday start•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Will start for big club Sunday•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Optioned to minors•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...