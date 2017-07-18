Mitchell allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings in Monday's no-decision against the Twins.

Mitchell struggled in the fielding department during his first start of the season, allowing a run to score when he failed to catch a routine throw covering first base with two outs in the third, then turning what would have been a routine grounder to shortstop into a single by knocking it down with his bare hand. The 26-year-old right-hander's negative impact in the field was minimized by the rest of New York's defense stepping up, highlighted by an Aaron Judge outfield assist at home plate. Mitchell owns a 4.29 ERA and 12:9 K:BB in 21 innings, and he'll likely move back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after this spot start.