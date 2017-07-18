Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Optioned to Triple-A
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
He gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings in Monday's spot start, but will head back to Triple-A to serve as organizational depth. Luis Cessa, who joins the rotation Tuesday, was recalled as a corresponding move.
More News
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: No-decision in spot start Monday•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Will start Monday•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Serving as 26th man for doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Scratched from Sunday start•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Will start for big club Sunday•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Optioned to minors•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...