Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

He gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings in Monday's spot start, but will head back to Triple-A to serve as organizational depth. Luis Cessa, who joins the rotation Tuesday, was recalled as a corresponding move.

