Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Returns to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Mitchell being sent down to the minors was likely done in preparation for Masahiro Tanaka's (shoulder) upcoming activation from the disabled list. Mitchell threw six innings over three games during his latest stint with the big club, during which he allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks.
