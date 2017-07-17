Mitchell will start Monday's game against the Twins, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Mitchell was called up as the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader, but the Yankees decided to keep him on the roster for at least one more day in order to make a spot start Monday night against the Twins. Mitchell has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in 12 appearances with the big club this year and owns a subpar 5.06 ERA, but he has found some success as a starter, posting a 3.60 ERA through nine starts this year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and a 3.24 ERA over five September starts with New York last year.