The Yankees selected Winquest with the 11th pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

The Yankees hadn't selected a player in the MLB phase of the Rule 5 Draft since 2011, so they must think highly of Winquest. A 25-year-old righty who has only worked as a starter in the minors since getting drafted out of college in the eighth round in 2022, Winquest will presumably work as a low-leverage reliever if he makes the Yankees' Opening Day roster. Last season, he notched a 3.19 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB in 42.1 innings across eight starts at Double-A. Winquest has never pitched above Double-A and turns 26 in April.