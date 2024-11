The Yankees selected Durbin to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Manager Aaron Boone said last week that Durbin would play "a big, big role" for the Yankees in 2025, so it isn't too surprising to see the 24-year-old receive a 40-man spot ahead of December's Rule 5 Draft. Durbin slashed .287/.396/.471 with 10 home runs and 60 RBI at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, and Boone's comments suggest he has a decent chance of making the Yankees' Opening Day roster.