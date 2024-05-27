Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre placed Durbin on its 7-day injured list Friday with a right hand injury, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

Durbin suffered the injury Thursday, when he was hit in the hand by a pitch. According to Foley, Durbin was able to take part in defensive work the same day he landed on the IL, but he was sporting a protective brace on his injured right hand. Durbin was off to a strong start to the season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, reaching base at a .413 clip while chipping in three home runs and 20 stolen bases in 215 plate appearances.