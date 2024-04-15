Ferguson (0-2) yielded three runs (two earned) on two hits against the Guardians on Sunday. He blew a save chance and took a loss while recording just two outs.

Ferguson entered a 7-5 game in the 10th inning and allowed Cleveland to secure the walk-off win. He'd allowed just one run through six innings entering Sunday's game but saw his ERA climb to 4.05 after the poor outing. Ferguson has converted one of his two save chances while picking up three holds so far this season.