The Yankees acquired Ferguson from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for left-hander Matt Gage and a lower-level prospect, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Ferguson becomes the second lefty reliever to make the move from Los Angeles to The Bronx this offseason, as the Yankees previously acquired Victor Gonzalez in December. The 27-year-old Ferguson will be due $2.4 million this season in his final year of arbitration and is coming off a solid 2023 campaign in which he compiled a 3.43 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 70:23 K:BB to go with seven wins, 17 holds and three saves across 68 appearances spanning 60.1 innings. He'll likely slot into a middle-relief or setup role with the Yankees in front of closer Clay Holmes.