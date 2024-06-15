Ferguson recorded a hold against the Red Sox on Friday by striking out all four batters he faced.

Ferguson entered with two runners on base and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and finished the frame by fanning Jarren Duran. The lefty reliever returned for the seventh and proceeded to strike out the side on 15 pitches. It was the sixth straight scoreless outing for Ferguson, and he's picked up three holds and a victory while registering an 8:2 K:BB over five innings during that span. He leads the Yankees with 10 holds on the campaign.