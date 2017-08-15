Yankees' Caleb Smith: Called up for second time in three days
Smith was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
The Yankees suffered yet another injury to their rotation Monday when Luis Cessa departed his start against the Mets with a rib-cage issue that ultimately required a DL stint, resulting in Smith's second promotion to the big club in three days. Cessa wasn't expected to stick around in the rotation for long with CC Sabathia (knee) closing in on a return from the DL and Masahiro Tanaka (shoulder) not far behind either, but Smith could still be an option to fill a starting role Saturday against the Red Sox, provided he goes unused out of the bullpen in the team's next four contests. Sabathia still seems like the best bet to pick up the Saturday start, however, as he completed a bullpen session Monday without issue and doesn't anticipate that he'll need a rehab assignment before being activated.
