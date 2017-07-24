Yankees' Caleb Smith: Chased in fourth inning of Sunday's win
Smith only lasted 3.2 innings Sunday against the Mariners, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two. He didn't factor into the decision.
Sunday marked the 25-year-old's first MLB start, and he shined through the first three innings of action. He allowed just one baserunner in that span, but then the Mariners got to him for four runs in the fourth, forcing the Yankees to pull him from the game. Smith's ERA now sits at a rough 8.10 mark, although he has only two walks compared to seven strikeouts in the first 6.2 innings of his big-league career. Should he be allowed to make another start in New York, Smith would line up to face the Rays on Saturday.
More News
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...