Smith only lasted 3.2 innings Sunday against the Mariners, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two. He didn't factor into the decision.

Sunday marked the 25-year-old's first MLB start, and he shined through the first three innings of action. He allowed just one baserunner in that span, but then the Mariners got to him for four runs in the fourth, forcing the Yankees to pull him from the game. Smith's ERA now sits at a rough 8.10 mark, although he has only two walks compared to seven strikeouts in the first 6.2 innings of his big-league career. Should he be allowed to make another start in New York, Smith would line up to face the Rays on Saturday.