Yankees' Caleb Smith: Lasts just 3.1 innings Saturday
Smith lasted just 3.1 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Rays. He allowed two earned runs, three hits, and three walks while notching four strikeouts.
Manager Joe Girardi gave Smith another turn in the rotation after the young left-hander went 3.2 innings in his last start against Seattle. Smith was once again unable to make it out of the fourth inning as his pitch count ballooned to 71 over the course of 10 total outs. If the Yankees throw Smith out for another start, he'd be lined up to take the hill again Thursday against the Indians.
