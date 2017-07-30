Yankees' Caleb Smith: Optioned to minors following Saturday start
Smith was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Smith was seemingly on the outs for a rotation spot after failing to escape the fourth inning in a third consecutive start during Saturday's game against the Rays, and the Yankees' acquisition of Jaime Garcia earlier Sunday officially sealed his fate. Since Smith wouldn't have been available in long relief for at least the next couple of days, the Yankees decided to ship him back to the minors and bring aboard a fresh arm in Chasen Shreve. Expect Smith to reenter the rotation for the Triple-A club, with whom he's posted a 2.07 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 87 innings this season.
