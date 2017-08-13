Smith was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Smith will take the place of Giovanny Gallegos on the active roster for the time being. It's unclear how the Yankees intend to use Smith at this point, as he could be used as a long relief option out of the bullpen, or he could temporarily slot into the big-league rotation in place of the injured Masahiro Tanaka (shoulder). He made a spot start at the end of July, allowing two runs and striking out four over 3.1 innings of work.