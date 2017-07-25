Yankees' Caleb Smith: Receiving second start in big leagues
Manager Joe Girardi said that Smith "earned another turn in the rotation," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Smith's final stat line in Sunday's start wasn't great, but his showing for the first three innings certainly warranted another start. The 25-year-old lines up to face Blake Snell and the Rays on Saturday.
