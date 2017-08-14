Smith was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Smith was recalled ahead of Sunday's game against the Red Sox to act as a long-relief option, and after going unused in the contest, there was some thought he might stick around to make a spot start Monday against the Mets. Instead, those honors will go to Luis Cessa, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. After being tagged for eight runs on 12 hits and five walks over 10 innings in his previous three appearances with the Yankees this season, Smith wouldn't have made for an attractive play this week anyway had he been called upon for a spot start.