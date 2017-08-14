Yankees' Caleb Smith: Sent back to minors
Smith was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Smith was recalled ahead of Sunday's game against the Red Sox to act as a long-relief option, and after going unused in the contest, there was some thought he might stick around to make a spot start Monday against the Mets. Instead, those honors will go to Luis Cessa, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. After being tagged for eight runs on 12 hits and five walks over 10 innings in his previous three appearances with the Yankees this season, Smith wouldn't have made for an attractive play this week anyway had he been called upon for a spot start.
More News
-
Yankees' Caleb Smith: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Caleb Smith: Optioned to minors following Saturday start•
-
Yankees' Caleb Smith: Lasts just 3.1 innings Saturday•
-
Yankees' Caleb Smith: Receiving second start in big leagues•
-
Yankees' Caleb Smith: Chased in fourth inning of Sunday's win•
-
Yankees' Caleb Smith: Tabbed to start Sunday•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...