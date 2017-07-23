Smith will start Sunday against the Mariners, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Luis Cessa had initially been slated to take the ball for Sunday's tilt, and it's unclear if the late change is a result of an injury or something else. Either way, Smith will make the first start of his big league career after a terrific campaign in the minors in which the 25-year-old went 8-0 with a 2.07 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 87 innings in 16 games (15 starts) at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. At this point it's unclear if Smith will stay in the rotation beyond this start, but the Yankees do have a hole to fill with Michael Pineda recently undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery.