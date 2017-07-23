Yankees' Caleb Smith: Tabbed to start Sunday
Smith will start Sunday against the Mariners, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Luis Cessa had initially been slated to take the ball for Sunday's tilt, and it's unclear if the late change is a result of an injury or something else. Either way, Smith will make the first start of his big league career after a terrific campaign in the minors in which the 25-year-old went 8-0 with a 2.07 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 87 innings in 16 games (15 starts) at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. At this point it's unclear if Smith will stay in the rotation beyond this start, but the Yankees do have a hole to fill with Michael Pineda recently undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...