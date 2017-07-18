Smith (0-1) took the loss in his MLB debut after allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in three innings out of the bullpen Monday in Minnesota.

Smith was in contention to start this game, but he ended up relieving Bryan Mitchell with most of New York's bullpen arms unavailable coming off a 16-inning game and a doubleheader on consecutive days. He was perfect in his first two innings before allowing the Twins to break a 2-2 tie with two runs in the eighth. The 25-year-old lefty went 8-0 with a 2.07 ERA as a starter at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but it looks like he'll operate out of the bullpen for now with the big club.