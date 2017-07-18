Yankees' Caleb Smith: Takes loss in debut
Smith (0-1) took the loss in his MLB debut after allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in three innings out of the bullpen Monday in Minnesota.
Smith was in contention to start this game, but he ended up relieving Bryan Mitchell with most of New York's bullpen arms unavailable coming off a 16-inning game and a doubleheader on consecutive days. He was perfect in his first two innings before allowing the Twins to break a 2-2 tie with two runs in the eighth. The 25-year-old lefty went 8-0 with a 2.07 ERA as a starter at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but it looks like he'll operate out of the bullpen for now with the big club.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...