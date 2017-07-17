With the Yankees announcing that Bryan Mitchell will start Monday's game against the Twins, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Smith will pitch out of the big-league bullpen for the time being.

Smith was called up to the majors for the first time Sunday and was considered an option to take the ball Monday for his first big-league start, but the Yankees will use Mitchell in that spot instead, and Smith is now on track to make his first major league appearance out of the bullpen.