Yankees' Caleb Smith: Will pitch out of the bullpen for now
With the Yankees announcing that Bryan Mitchell will start Monday's game against the Twins, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Smith will pitch out of the big-league bullpen for the time being.
Smith was called up to the majors for the first time Sunday and was considered an option to take the ball Monday for his first big-league start, but the Yankees will use Mitchell in that spot instead, and Smith is now on track to make his first major league appearance out of the bullpen.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...