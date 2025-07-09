The Yankees selected Schlittler's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Mariners in New York.

The Yankees designated reliever Geoff Hartlieb for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Schlittler, who will join the rotation Wednesday as a replacement for the injured Clarke Schmidt (forearm). The 24-year-old righty had his worst start of the season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre his last time out July 2 (six earned runs allowed over 2.1 innings), but he's been effective on the whole between stops at Triple-A and Double-A Somerset, logging a 2.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:26 K:BB in 76.2 innings. If he's able to acquit himself well in his MLB debut, Schlittler could be in line for multiple turns through the New York rotation until Luis Gil (lat) or Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) return from the injured list.