Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Charged with sixth loss

Schlittler (9-6) took the loss in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, allowing three runs on six hits, no walks and a hit batsman over 4.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out eight.

Schlittler generated a game-high 20 whiffs and recorded eight strikeouts, but the Dodgers were able to string together hits and chase the right-hander after 98 pitches (69 strikes) before he could complete five frames. After uncharacteristically issuing four walks in his last start July 11 against the Nationals before the All-Star break, the 25-year-old didn't allow a free pass Sunday, marking the ninth time he has done so in 2026. Schlittler will take a stellar 2.20 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 145:25 K:BB across 123 innings (21 starts) into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Phillies.