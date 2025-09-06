Schlittler (2-3) took the loss Friday as the Yankees fell 7-1 to the Blue Jays, coughing up four runs on five hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

The rookie right-hander struck out the first two batters he faced on the night, but a Vladimir Guerrero single kicked off a three-run rally in the first inning, and Schlittler eventually got the hook after laboring through 66 pitches (46 strikes). It's the first time he's allowed more than three runs in a start since he joined the big-league rotation in early July, but if there was a silver lining to the stumble, it's that Schlittler still kept the ball in the yard -- he hasn't served up a home run in five straight starts, and through his first 50 MLB innings he sports a 3.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 56:22 K:BB and 1.1 HR/9. He'll look to rebound in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Tigers.