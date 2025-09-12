Schlittler (3-3) earned the win against the Tigers on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings.

Schlittler gave up an RBI single in the second inning, but the 24-year-old right-hander managed to keep the Tigers off the board the rest of the way despite loading the bases in the fifth. He generated 13 whiffs on 95 pitches (62 strikes) and has recorded at least seven strikeouts and a quality start in four of his last five outings. Schlittler sits at a 3.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 63:24 K:BB across 56 innings since being making his major-league debut July 9. He's slated to start against the Twins on the road next week.