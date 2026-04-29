Schlittler (4-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

Following an excellent outing his last time out, when he tossed eight innings and allowed one run, Schlittler continued his dominant start to the season, tossing six scoreless innings while matching his season high with eight strikeouts. The right-hander effectively shut down Texas' lineup, recording his third consecutive quality start. This was the also the fourth time in seven starts that he hasn't allowed an earned run. Schlittler owns a stellar 1.51 ERA with 49 strikeouts across 41.2 innings, ranking among the league's best marks. He will look to continue his spectacular start in his next scheduled outing, slated against Baltimore early next week.