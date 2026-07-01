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Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Coughs up four homers in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Schlittler (8-5) took the loss against the Tigers on Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over four innings.

Schlittler surrendered a career-high four homers, one of which was almost robbed by Spencer Jones, in his shortest outing of the campaign. The outing marked just the second time this season the 25-year-old allowed four earned runs or more, and he'll still finish June with a 3.38 ERA over six starts. He owns a 2.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 123:21 K:BB across 104 innings overall and will look to rebound in a road matchup with the Rays next week.

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