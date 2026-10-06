Schlittler took the loss in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Rays on Monday. He gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 4.1 innings.

The right-hander certainly wasn't at his best as he generated just seven whiffs on 76 pitches, but the Yankees defense was a major detriment with four errors, including three during the opening frame. On Monday, Schlittler was unable to live up to the ace-level numbers he put up during the regular season (1.95 ERA 11.1 K/9), but it's hard to fault him too much given how poorly the defense behind him played from the opening batter. The 25-year-old likely isn't lined up to make another start during the ALDS, but he could be available sooner than usual with the Yankees already facing elimination after two games.

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