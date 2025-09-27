Schlittler (4-3) picked up the win Saturday, scattering two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in a 6-1 victory over the Orioles. He struck out nine.

The nine Ks were a career high for Schlittler in his 14th big-league start, and Baltimore didn't get a runner past second base over the right-hander's 97 pitches (63 strikes). He wraps up the regular season with a 2.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 84:31 K:BB in 73 innings, and while the Yankees have veteran options like Max Fried and Carlos Rodon available, Schlittler has made a strong case to have a significant role in the team's postseason rotation plans.