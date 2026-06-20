Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Dominates with career-high 13 Ks

Schlittler (8-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing four hits over six scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory over the Reds. He struck out 13 without walking a batter.

Only one Cincinnati runner even got past second base against the 25-year-old right-hander, who set a new career high in strikeouts while reeling off his second straight quality start and his 10th of the season. Schlittler is heading toward the second half of the season as one of the clear favorites for the AL Cy Young Award, as he leads the Junior Circuit in ERA (1.71) and is second in WHIP (0.89) and strikeouts (109) while being tied with Michael Wacha for the lead in QS. Schlittler will look to stay locked in for his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in Detroit in a potential marquee matchup against the reigning two-time Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal.