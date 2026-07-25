Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Fans 12 in dazzling win

Schlittler (10-6) earned the win against the Phillies on Friday, allowing three hits while striking out 12 across 7.1 scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

The Yankees supplied just one run on a Paul Goldschmidt solo home run, but that's all the help Schlittler needed to secure his 10th win of the season. The 25-year-old right-hander set the tone early by striking out six of the first nine batters he faced and ended his night with 16 whiffs and 68 strikes on 99 pitches. Schlittler was one strikeout shy from matching his season high of 13 against the Reds on June 19, and among qualified starters in the majors, he ranks second in ERA (2.07) and third in WHIP (0.93) as well as second in strikeouts (157) across 130.1 innings. His next start is lined up for next week on the road against the White Sox.