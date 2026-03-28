Schlittler (1-0) allowed one hit while striking out eight across 5.1 scoreless innings to pick up the win against the Giants on Friday. He did not issue a walk.

It was an outstanding start to the season for Schlittler, whose only blemish came in the second inning, when he yielded a double to Heliot Ramos. Schlittler was working through a back issue during spring training, so it wasn't surprising to see him toss just 68 pitches (49 strikes), but he still generated 13 whiffs despite the pitch count. It'll take a few more outings for Schlittler to be fully stretched out so he'll probably operate under a similar pitch count in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Mariners.