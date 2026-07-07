Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Fans eight in dominant win

Schlittler (9-5) earned the win against the Rays on Monday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight across eight innings. He did not issue a walk.

Schlittler entered Monday's game coming off one of the worst starts of his career in a loss to the Tigers this past Tuesday, when he allowed six runs and yielded a career-high four homers. He bounced back in style in Tampa Bay, pitching through the eighth inning for the second time this season while limiting the Rays to just four baserunners and one run that came on an RBI single from Richie Palacios in the fifth. Schlittler has allowed one earned run or less in 14 of 19 starts this season, and he ranks second in the majors in ERA (2.01) and fourth in both WHIP (0.93) and strikeouts (131) across 112 innings. He's slated to start this weekend on the road against the Nationals, which will be Schlittler's last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.