Schlitter (12-6) earned the win against Boston on Friday, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out eight across 5.2 scoreless innings.

Schlittler ended up getting the better of Red Sox southpaw Patrick Sandoval in Friday's pitchers' duel. Schlitter set the tone early by striking out two batters in the first inning and was able to keep Boston off the board for his ninth scoreless outing of the season. He got a little bit of help from Cody Bellinger, with the veteran outfielder gunning down Ceddanne Rafaela at the plate to prevent a sacrifice fly. It was Schlittler's 12th start of eight-plus strikeouts and brought him up to 201 punchouts, which is fifth-most in the majors this season. He'll take a 2.09 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 163.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week on the road against the Rangers.