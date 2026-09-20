Schlittler didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Diamondbacks after allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings.

Schlittler was uncharacteristically wild in this one. Even though he held Arizona hitless through four innings, his own throwing error contributed to two unearned runs on Jordan Lawlar's two-out triple in the fifth. He received a 3-2 lead in the sixth but issued consecutive walks before Corbin Carroll's sacrifice fly tied the game. The three walks were his highest output since he issued five across 5.2 innings against Boston on Aug. 28, but he still posted a quality start. Schlittler, who has had a dominant season across the board, owns a 1.94 ERA and 234:47 K:BB across 32 starts and 190.2 innings in 2026. He's expected to make his final start of the season next week at home against the Orioles.