Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Gives up four runs in loss

Schlittler (7-3) took the loss against Cleveland on Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out three across 4.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

The four earned runs Schlittler gave up were his most in a start since Sept. 16, and Tuesday's outing was the first time this season that the 25-year-old right-hander did not complete at least five innings. It's still been a strong season for Schlittler, who leads the American League with a 0.86 WHIP (across 76.1 innings) among qualified starters, and he has a 1.89 WHIP that is second in the AL to Nick Martinez (1.62). Schlittler will look to bounce back in his next start, which is slated for this weekend at home against the Red Sox.