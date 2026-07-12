Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Healthy, won't pitch in ASG

Schlittler told Yankees manager Aaron Boone he will not pitch in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

The All-Star nod was well deserved as Schlittler finished the season's first half with a 2.05 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 137:25 K:BB across 118.2 innings, but he doesn't want to exert himself too much Tuesday on what would be his between-starts throw day. The right-hander last pitched Saturday in Washington, so he may not get much extra rest during the break, especially if the Yankees want him to pitch against the Dodgers next weekend.