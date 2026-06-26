Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Let down by defense in loss

Schlittler (8-4) took the loss against Boston on Thursday, allowing four runs -- all unearned -- on five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over five innings.

Schlittler survived two Yankees errors -- including one of his own -- in the first inning, but the same didn't hold true in the fifth. In that frame, the right-hander allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base but then got Wilyer Abreu to strike out. It looked like Schlittler might get out of the inning unscathed when Willson Contreras hit a sharp grounder to third base, but Amed Rosario couldn't field the ball, and the Red Sox ended up scoring four times. Though that was enough to hand Schlittler the loss, the emerging star still lowered his ERA to an AL-best 1.62 and got nine punchouts along with 16 whiffs. He'll try to get back into the win column his next time out, which is lined up to be a home matchup against Detroit.