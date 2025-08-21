Schlittler came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rays, allowing one hit and two walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The rookie right-hander was perfect through six innings, but he lost his bid for history when Chandler Simpson led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single. Schlittler then lost his second win of the year when the Yankees' bullpen staged its usual meltdown. Schlittler's eight Ks were still a career high, and he's putting together a dazzling August, posting a 2.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 21.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Nationals.