Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Nursing minor back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Schlitter will not throw off a mound for a few days due to mid-back inflammation, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
The injury is considered minor, and Schlitter will continue to throw on flat ground. At this point, the Yankees seem to be simply exercising caution, though it's possible Schlittler's Grapefruit League debut gets pushed back. The young right-hander is locked into a spot in the Yankees' rotation after holding a 2.96 ERA and 84:31 K:BB over 73 regular-season innings in 2025.
More News
-
Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Takes tough-luck loss in Game 4•
-
Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Dominates Red Sox•
-
Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Would start potential Game 3•
-
Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Dominant finish to regular season•
-
Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Solid in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Five walks in no-decision•