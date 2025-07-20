Schlittler (arm) said he felt good after Saturday's bullpen session and is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander was originally scheduled to start Friday's second-half opener against Atlanta, but he was pushed back due to arm soreness. Schlittler didn't have any issues during the bullpen session, clearing the way for him to rejoin the starting rotation in Toronto. The 24-year-old gave up three earned runs with a 7:2 K:BB over 5.1 frames in his major-league debut July 9 versus Seattle.