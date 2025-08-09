Yankees' Cam Schlittler: Overcomes slow start in no-decision
Schlittler did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Astros, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts over five innings.
Schlitter surrendered a two-run homer in the first inning but kept the Astros in check from there, throwing 66 of 97 pitches for strikes with 11 whiffs. Although the 24-year-old has yet to complete six innings in any of his five starts this season, he's held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in each outing. He'll carry a 4.38 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB across 24.2 innings into a home matchup with the Twins next week.
