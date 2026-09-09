Schlittler (13-6) came away with the win Tuesday against the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 10 across seven innings. He did not issue a walk.

The only blemish to Schlitter's night was a solo home run by Adael Amador in the third inning, but it was an otherwise spectacular outing for the American League Cy Young candidate. It was the fourth time this season (and third since the All-Star break) that Schlitter logged double-digit strikeouts, and he's allowed one run or less in eight of his last nine starts. Among qualified starters this season, the Yankee right-hander ranks second in ERA (2.01), fourth in both WHIP (0.92) and opposing average (.189) and fifth in strikeouts (220) over 178.2 innings. Schlittler's next start is tentatively slated for this weekend at home against the Mets.