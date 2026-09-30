Schlittler (1-0) earned the win in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Red Sox on Tuesday. He struck out 10 and allowed two hits and one walk across 6.1 scoreless innings.

The right-hander registered 24 whiffs while throwing a career-high 117 pitches, 77 of which went for strikes. Schlittler prevented Boston from even reaching second base against him as he continued his September dominance, which saw him post a 1.20 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB in 30 frames over his last five starts of the regular season. If the Yankees can punch their ticket to the ALDS, Schlittler tentatively lines up to start Game 2 against the Rays.